Game Preview: Missouri State Bears at North Dakota Fighting Hawks
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(KY3) - For the first time since 1990, Missouri State is in the NCAA FCS football playoffs.
After winning a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference regular-season title, Missouri State was one of six at-large selections announced to compete in the 16-team NCAA national playoff.
The Bears will play a first-round game Saturday, April 24 at North Dakota at 3 p.m.
