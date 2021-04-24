Advertisement

Game Preview: Missouri State Bears at North Dakota Fighting Hawks

(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(KY3) - For the first time since 1990, Missouri State is in the NCAA FCS football playoffs.

After winning a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference regular-season title, Missouri State was one of six at-large selections announced to compete in the 16-team NCAA national playoff.

The Bears will play a first-round game Saturday, April 24 at North Dakota at 3 p.m.

CLICK HERE for Ozarks Sports Zone Game Preview

Follow KY3 and the Ozarks Sports Zone for updates.

