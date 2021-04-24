Advertisement

Good Samaritan fatally stabbed while protecting teen, mother

By WLS Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) - A man died after protecting a 14-year-old girl and her mother from an attack in the Chicago area on Friday.

Berwyn police say the girl’s mother was working as a cashier at a grocery store, when her daughter asked her about the price of a water bottle.

A man thought the teenager was cutting the line and became enraged. According to police, he began swearing at the girl and allegedly punched her multiple times in the face.

When her mother intervened, police say the man began attacking her too.

A bystander, 32-year-old Humberto Guzman, stepped in to help them. Police say the attacker stabbed him multiple times. Guzman died at the hospital shortly after.

The suspect fled the scene. He stabbed another person while fleeing, who was treated at a local hospital.

He was later apprehended by police.

