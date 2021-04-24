Advertisement

Hundreds show up in Nebraska for fight over name Josh

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A fight over the name of Josh drew a crowd from around the country to a Nebraska park Saturday for a heated pool-noodle brawl.

It all started a year ago when pandemic boredom set in and Josh Swain, a 22-year-old college student from Tucson, Arizona, messaged others who shared his name on social media and challenged them to a duel.

Hundreds showed up at Air Park in Lincoln — a location chosen at random — to participate in the silliness.

The festivities started with a “grueling and righteous battle of Rock, Paper, Scissors” between the Josh Swain from Arizona and another Josh Swain from Omaha. KLKN-TV reports that the Arizona student won that competition, allowing him to claim the title of the true Josh Swain.

The pool-noodle competition that followed was open to anyone with the first name of Josh. The victor of that competition was a 5-year-old, who was coronated with a Burger King crown.

Swain, the organizer, said he is a little surprised about how the whole thing blew up: “I did not expect people to be as adamant about this as they are right now.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Browning/Greene County Jail
Investigators say argument over drugs led to deadly shooting of Springfield man
Ozark, Mo. couple
Ozark, Mo. police follow leads to find couple missing for nearly two years
File image
Greene County investigates suspicious death in Fair Grove
Courtesy: Missouri Dept. of Conservation
Missouri conservation agents say Cassville, Mo. mans paddlefish catch has historic angle
Windy and warmer Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cool overnight with some fog, but warmer Sunday

Latest News

New virus vaccine doses declined by 17 Arkansas counties
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher John Gant throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Cardinals wait out rain delay to top Reds; Royals win third straight
Missouri State head coach Bobby Petrino walks on the sidelines in the first half of an NCAA...
Missouri State drops first playoff game in decades, falls 44-10 to North Dakota
The Rotary Outdoors and Activity Movement, also known as ROAM, has challenged the Springfield...
ROAM launches new push to help Springfield community get active, enjoy outdoors