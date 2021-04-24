Man arrested after shots fired from vehicle, officers assaulted in Lake Ozark

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A man is behind bars Friday after reportedly firing shots from a vehicle and assaulting officers in Lake Ozark.

Authorities have not identified the suspect, but say a man in his 30′s was arrested.

The Lake Ozark Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Bagnell Dam Boulevard around 4:15 p.m. Friday after reports of shots fired from a moving vehicle. Officers also received calls that a man was in the middle of the street, causing issues and threatening passing vehicles at that time.

Officers arrived to the scene, detaining a man and a woman. Police say the man was combative and physically assaulted officers while they attempted to arrest him.

Police say, based on an initial investigation, the man fired 12 rounds from a handgun along Bagnell Dam Boulevard as a passenger in a moving vehicle. There were no major injuries or property damage from the incident.

While investigating, police found a handgun in the suspect vehicle.

The man is now in custody at the Miller County Jail. He will be held pending official charges by the Miller County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Lake Ozark Police Department is investigating and expects to update as more information becomes available.

