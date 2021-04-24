Advertisement

Man charged with killing woman found in shallow grave in southeast Missouri

This photo provided by Bollinger County, Mo., Sheriff's Office shows Kyle Byington. Byington...
This photo provided by Bollinger County, Mo., Sheriff's Office shows Kyle Byington. Byington has been jailed without bond in Bollinger County after he was charged Friday, April 23, 2021 with first-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in the death of Jennifer Porzeinski, had been missing for more than a month before her remains were found in a shallow grave on his property. (Bollinger County Sheriff's Office via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARBLE HILL, Mo. (AP) - A southeast Missouri man has been charged in the death of woman who had been missing for more than a month before her remains were found in a shallow grave on his property.

Kyle Byington, of Patton, is jailed without bond in Bollinger County after he was charged Friday with first-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in the death of Jennifer Porzeinski. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release posted on Facebook that law enforcement met with Byington on Tuesday and learned that Porzeinski had been at his home before she was reported missing on March 16.

Byington then was arrested on outstanding warrants, and law enforcement obtained a search warrant, the post said.

An autopsy conducted Friday confirmed that the remains found on his property were those of Porzeinski and that she died of neck compression, possibly due to strangulation.

No details were released about a motive or how Byington knew Porzeinski.

