Missouri makes changes to LIHEAP Energy Assistance Program

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - On April 23, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced that the state sill be making changes to the LIHEAP Energy Assistance Program.

The one-time primary heating bill payments are being extended through May 31, 2021, and the eligibility for both the heating and cooling programs are expanding.

“Missourians have spent a lot more time at home due to COVID-19, especially those learning and working remotely, which has caused some families to have higher than normal energy bills,” Governor Parson said. “Expanding the current LIHEAP Energy Assistance heating program time frame and the household income eligibility for this year’s heating and cooling programs will help relieve more families of this financial strain.”

Currently Missouri households with incomes up to 135% of the Federal Poverty Level are eligible, the change would include Missouri households with an income of up to 60% of State Median Income (SMI).

To determine eligibility for households over six people, add an additional $128 per person per month or $1,536 per year. (Missouri)

In addition to meeting the income criteria, households must also meet the following criteria to qualify for LIHEAP:

Be responsible for paying home heating costs

Have $3,000 or less in bank accounts, retirement accounts, or investments

All household members must be a U.S. citizen or legally admitted for permanent residence

