Advertisement

Missouri State drops first playoff game in decades, falls 44-10 to North Dakota

Missouri State head coach Bobby Petrino walks on the sidelines in the first half of an NCAA...
Missouri State head coach Bobby Petrino walks on the sidelines in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KY3) - The Missouri State Bears come up short in their first NCAA FCS football playoff game in decades, falling 44-10 Saturday to the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

Jaden Johnson scored Missouri State’s lone touchdown in the fourth quarter and rushed for 35 yards. Starting quarterback Matt Struck made eight passes on 15 attempts. Jose Pizano put Missouri State on the scoreboard in the first quarter with a 28-yard field goal.

North Dakota found the end zone on its first two drives and lead 14-3 after the first quarter. The Fighting Hawks scored 23 unanswered points over the next three quarters before Johnson’s touchdown.

Missouri State was one of six at-large selections announced to compete in the 16-team NCAA national playoff. It was the program’s first playoff game since 1990.

While the 2020-21 season ends with the loss, Missouri State football completed quite the checklist during year one under Bobby Petrino. The Bears beat multiple ranked opponents on the road, captured a share of the Valley Football Conference title and reached the FCS Playoffs.

Check back for a larger recap and more coverage from KY3 and the Ozarks Sports Zone.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Browning/Greene County Jail
Investigators say argument over drugs led to deadly shooting of Springfield man
Ozark, Mo. couple
Ozark, Mo. police follow leads to find couple missing for nearly two years
File image
Greene County investigates suspicious death in Fair Grove
Courtesy: Missouri Dept. of Conservation
Missouri conservation agents say Cassville, Mo. mans paddlefish catch has historic angle
Windy and warmer Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cool overnight with some fog, but warmer Sunday

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher John Gant throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Cardinals wait out rain delay to top Reds; Royals win third straight
St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly (90) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against...
O’Reilly’s hat trick leads Blues in 5-3 win over Avalanche
Game Preview: Missouri State Bears at North Dakota Fighting Hawks
St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson (3) heads home to score on a two-run double by Paul...
Cardinals, Royals start weekend division series off with wins