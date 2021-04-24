Advertisement

Missouri to resume use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri is resuming use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after federal scientific advisers decided its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clots.

The state made the announcement Friday night in a tweet in response to U.S. health officials lifting an 11-day pause on the single-dose vaccine.

The state said that providers with J&J vaccine in stock can immediately begin administering it and that shipments from the federal government will resume next week. Just over 105,000 doses of J&J had been administered in Missouri before the pause.

The federal government uncovered 15 vaccine recipients who developed a highly unusual kind of blood clot out of nearly 8 million people given the J&J shot. All were women, most under age 50. Three died, and seven remain hospitalized.

But ultimately, federal health officials decided that J&J’s one-and-done vaccine is critical to fight the pandemic — and that the small clot risk could be handled with warnings to help younger women decide if they should use that shot or an alternative.

