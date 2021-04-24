Penmac Staffing expands to open new offices in Springfield and Republic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Penmac Staffing is opening a new branch in Republic and an office inside the job center in Springfield. This comes during a time when companies are struggling to hire workers.

Penmac’s president, Paula Adams, says the pandemic played a role in the timing of the expansion, with about 400 jobs open in the area right now, but not as many people applying.

”Giving the applicant’s every opportunity about everywhere we can... To come in and to apply and see what is available is really important to us, because we need to fill our orders,” Adams says.

Adams says one of the driving factors for the new branch in Republic is the fact Amazon is coming to town.

“With Amazon comes many other opportunities for growth and job opportunities, so we also went there to help applicants too and try to give them more places to be able to come and look for jobs,” Adams says.

Adams says many people are still wary about returning to work in-person because of COVID-19.

Springfield Public Schools Chief Human Resources Officer, Penney Rector, says the district relies on Penmac for its substitutes.

Rector says this year has been a struggle for them to find enough people willing to work in the district.

“We always are looking for substitutes,” Rector says. “It’s a very unique work population. There are individuals who want to work one day a week. There are individuals who want to work five. The more individuals who we have in the pool and available, the better opportunity we have to meet our daily need.”

The district usually relies on college students or retirees to fill in as substitutes, but the pandemic has changed that. Rector says the expansion will bring in a broader range of applicants in the future.

“Expanding their footprint just opens another door, reaches another individual that we may not have reached earlier. So I think it’s a great time and perhaps the perfect time for that expansion to occur so that we can draw in additional substitutes,” Rector says.

Businesses across all sectors, Penmac covers have been struggling to fill positions. Adams says across the board wages have increased by about 15% as an incentive to get workers in the door. Adams says unemployment checks and stimulus money may be stopping some people from applying.

“Come now while the iron is hot if you will,” Adams says. “It’s great that you have your stimulus money. Maybe don’t spend all of it but come and start looking.”

The Republic office is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and is located at 618 E. Elm St.

A Penmac representative will be located inside the Missouri Job Center on 2900 E. Sunshine St. in Springfield. The hours for that location are 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Adams says you can apply online for jobs, but you will need to come to an office in-person for interviews.

Jobs can be found on the Penmac website.

