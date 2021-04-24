ROAM launches new push to help Springfield community get active, enjoy outdoors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a new push in Springfield to help get the community to get active and enjoy the outdoors.

The Rotary Outdoors and Activity Movement, also known as ROAM, has challenged the Springfield community to log a million hours of outdoor physical activity. Participants have already logged more than 3,600 hours so far.

ROAM will have monthly challenges with prizes for the top spots.

Rusty Worley, President of the Springfield Southeast Rotary Club, says this challenge was created to help address a growing health problem in Springfield.

“We saw in the community report and focus groups that the obesity rates for Springfield was 36 percent, and it had been climbing over the last several years. We wanted a way to address that, and this is away to encourage the community to get out, be more active, and help us bring down that obesity rate,” said Worley.

Everyone in the community is eligible to signup. You can log your hours with the ROAM app and try to take the top spot on the leader boards.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

