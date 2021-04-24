Advertisement

Teen dies in McDonald County crash overnight

car crash
car crash(WCAX)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A teenage girl has died after a crash late Friday night in McDonald County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old girl died in a crash on State Highway 76 in Bethpage, Missouri. MSHP did not identify the victim, but next of kin have been notified.

According to the MSHP crash report, a driver traveling in the opposite direction crossed the center line and struck the teenager’s vehicle head-on. The teenager was rushed to a hospital in Neosho, but died from her injuries.

It’s unclear if the other driver suffered any injuries, but investigators conducted a sobriety test, according to the report.

MSHP Troop D, which covers most of southwest Missouri, has investigated 33 deaths from crashes in 2021.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

