Teen dies in McDonald County crash overnight

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A teenage girl has died after a crash late Friday night in McDonald County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old girl died in a crash on State Highway 76 in Bethpage, Missouri. MSHP did not identify the victim, but next of kin have been notified.

According to the MSHP crash report, a driver traveling in the opposite direction crossed the center line and struck the teenager’s vehicle head-on. The teenager was rushed to a hospital in Neosho, but died from her injuries.

It’s unclear if the other driver suffered any injuries, but investigators conducted a sobriety test, according to the report.

MSHP Troop D, which covers most of southwest Missouri, has investigated 33 deaths from crashes in 2021.

