Alamo Drafthouse in Springfield reopens Wednesday, tickets now on sale

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Days away from reopening doors, Alamo Drafthouse is preparing to welcome back the Springfield community.

Tickets are now on sale for new and classic movies. Alamo Drafthouse will offer distanced seating for a variety of selections.

Other precautions during the pandemic include:

Guests attending screenings at the reopening Springfield location will be asked to maintain six feet of physical distancing at all times and wear a mask unless they are eating or drinking.

Ticket purchases will automatically have at least two “buffer seats” surrounding each party, offering at least six feet of distance between guests.

Staff will clean and disinfect between screenings using professional electrostatic sanitization machines.

Hand sanitizers are placed throughout the building.

Reduced menu offered, focused on Alamo favorites.

In addition, a number of other cleanliness and health check processes have been implemented for the Alamo team and non-guest areas.

