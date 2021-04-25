Fordland, Mo. community ready for its first public library to open

FORDLAND, Mo. (KY3) - Fordland Memorial Library will have its official dedication ceremony at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 25.

It’s a new addition to the town, and it’s making history.

“This is the first town library ever in the city of Fordland,” said Becky Fisher, secretary, and treasurer of Fordland Memorial Library.

Fisher said the idea for the library started in 2015 when a grant ended with the public school system. She said people no longer had a public library to use, and they wanted to change that.

Although it took a while to get started with fundraising and nonprofits, Fisher said she’s excited that it’s finally a reality. Fisher explained that the library was a huge undertaking for the community. From community and area donations to volunteer work, she said it’s been a long time coming.

The public library will offer free Wi-Fi services to the community, story hour, and book delivery to senior citizens. In the future, they’re hoping to offer reading programs, GED prep, tutoring, and even craft workshops.

The Fordland Memorial Library board is made up of mostly retired teachers and community-driven people. Fisher says they’re all honored and thrilled to be a part of Fordland’s history.

“It’s exciting, that’s all I can say,” said Fisher. “It kind of gives me goosebumps when I think about it. We’ve already had some people come in and check out books. But watching the kids come in, oh my goodness! They just walk up to those books, and they get so excited; it’s just wonderful, just wonderful.”

Fordland Memorial Library Dedication Ceremony

As a thank you to the community and everyone who’s helped make the vision of the library a reality, there will be a public celebration and dedication ceremony.

There will be free food, refreshments, and entertainment starting at 3 pm, and the dedication ceremony will begin at 3:30 pm. Margaret Kerry, Disney’s Model for Tinker Bell and David Harrison, Children’s author, will be VIP speakers.

With approximately 6,200 books available at Fordland Memorial Library, Fisher says there’s something for everyone and they’re eager for everyone to check it out. At the event, there will be book signings, music, and more.

The Fordland Memorial Library is located at 157 W Main St., just east of the Life 360 Church.

