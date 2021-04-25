Lebanon, Mo. scavenger hunt raises $25,000 for Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Dozens put their wits to the test Saturday afternoon in Lebanon for the “Hunt for a Cause” scavenger hunt.

The event benefits the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks. The first “Hunt for a Cause” scavenger hunt raised $25,000.

Several teams of four had the opportunity to solve riddles and play games at sponsoring businesses around town. Each team was given a gift bag with list of activities to complete around the Lebanon community. Some teams had the opportunity to win cash and gift certificates.

Breast cancer survivor Courtney Elder was one of the key organizers for the event. She said the BCFO was a huge help when she was battling the disease.

“I had breast cancer back in 2019, I reached out to the BCFO,” she said. “My rent, my utilities, my vehicle payment, through the four months of my treatment.”

Money raised from the event will help BCFO fund a free screening mammogram event at Mercy in Lebanon on May 6 and 7. During that event, BCFO will pay for free screening mammograms of women who are uninsured or underinsured.

