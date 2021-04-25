Advertisement

More than 300 pounds of unused drugs disposed in Nixa on Drug Take Back Day

By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - People across the country dumped their unused prescription drugs Saturday on Drug Take Back Day.

Officers and volunteers across the country were helping people properly dispose of prescription drugs to help prevent drug abuse and theft.

”We’ve heard stories, not in our area but, just stories of people knocking on someone’s door asking to use the bathroom. It might be a senior, a really nice person. And where do they keep the medicine? They keep it in the bathroom. Keep it in the cabinet or somewhere like that. So we want to keep it from getting in the wrong hands,” said Nixa Police Officer Brent Forgey.

Dozens of people lined up to drop off their unused meds in Nixa and other communities around the Ozarks.

”It’s very interesting some people say they have a spouse or a relative, and I’ve had their medication for awhile,” said Forgey.

People could drop off their unused prescriptions at various locations. At the Nixa drop-off location, more than 300 pounds of prescription drugs were disposed.

Once the drugs are collected, it is boxed up, weighed, and shipped off to an incinerator.

”It’s important because of the amount that is out there. A lot of people have a story, you know, ‘I’ve had this for six months or a year and I just didn’t know what to do with it,’” said Forgey.

Besides preventing drug abuse, disposing of those unused drugs can also help protect the water supply.

”Well, I am a conservationist and I don’t like to put anything in the trash or streams that can’t be recycled,” said Nixa resident Glinda Valentine.

”Well, I can’t take them anymore and I don’t want them to contaminate our water and make anyone else sick. We all want to stay as healthy as possible,” said Nixa Resident Betty Eden.

If you missed the event, another Drug Take Back Day will happen later this year.

