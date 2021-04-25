Overnight downtown Springfield shooting leaves one man in the hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -An overnight shooting on Sunday has left one man in the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Officers were stationed outside of Zan The Club on S Patton Avenue, in downtown Springfield, during closing when they say an altercation broke out between two men.

That’s when one man pulled out a gun and shot the other.

Officers confirm to KY3 they heard two shots fired.

The shooter, whose name has not yet been released, is currently in custody. Springfield Police says there is no threat to the community.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.