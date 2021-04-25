Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic delays expected at National Avenue, Sunshine Street intersection in upcoming days

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Watch for traffic tie-ups Monday at the intersection of National Avenue and Sunshine Street.

This is the area right by Mercy Hospital. City Utility Crews will be working around that area through Tuesday and need access to a water main near National Avenue and Washita Street.

Southbound traffic on National will be shifted to the center lane. While traffic will be going in both directions, city officials say you can expect some traffic delays.

