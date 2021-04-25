Two hospitalized after overnight crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people are hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash overnight in Springfield.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Sunshine and Glenstone (Business U.S. 65), according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman are both hospitalized with serious injuries.

Investigators say a driver in a 2011 Mazda 3 failed to yield at the intersection and struck a 2012 Ford Fusion. The driver who failed to yield was ejected from the car, according to the MSHP crash report.

Debris also caused damage to two other vehicles parked in the area. MSHP and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

