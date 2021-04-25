Advertisement

Two hospitalized after overnight crash in Springfield

Two people were are hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash overnight in Springfield.
Two people were are hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash overnight in Springfield.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people are hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash overnight in Springfield.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Sunshine and Glenstone (Business U.S. 65), according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman are both hospitalized with serious injuries.

Investigators say a driver in a 2011 Mazda 3 failed to yield at the intersection and struck a 2012 Ford Fusion. The driver who failed to yield was ejected from the car, according to the MSHP crash report.

Debris also caused damage to two other vehicles parked in the area. MSHP and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnetta Parsons.
Woman missing from Ozark County, Mo. found
Period products
Some women experiencing changes to their menstrual cycle after COVID-19 vaccine, Springfield doctors aren’t sure it’s linked
This photo provided by Bollinger County, Mo., Sheriff's Office shows Kyle Byington. Byington...
Man charged with killing woman found in shallow grave in southeast Missouri
File image
Greene County investigates suspicious death in Fair Grove
car crash
Teen dies in McDonald County crash overnight

Latest News

File image
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic delays expected at National Avenue, Sunshine Street intersection in upcoming days
Fordland Memorial Library
Fordland, Mo. community ready for its first public library to open
Warmer across the Ozarks
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny, breezy and warmer across the Ozarks today
Officers were stationed outside of a downtown Springfield bar during closing when they say an...
Downtown Springfield shooting leaves 1 hospitalized