Bicentennial events planned across Missouri

August 10, 2021 marks the 200th anniversary of when Missouri entered the Union as a state.

More than 200 events celebrating the Bicentennial will be taking place across the state.

Some of these events will be livestreamed, and all will adhere to local and state health guidelines.

The major events include the Together for 21 Fest.

This fest was organized by the State Historical Society of Missouri and the University of Missouri (MU).

It is a three-day festival, starting Aug. 6, at the Center for Missouri Studies and the MU campus in Columbia.

The event will include live music, folk art demonstrations, children’s programming, talks/lectures, documentary film screenings and bicentennial traveling exhibits.

There will also be a bicentennial commemoration event in St. Charles on Aug. 7.

Hosted by the First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site and the Missouri State Parks, this event will be held at a historic site is where Missouri’s first legislature met from 1821 to 1826 before the State Capitol was moved to Jefferson City.

There will be tours of the historic rooms where statehood began, and lectures.

In Jefferson City, there will be several events on Aug. 8 and Aug. 10 at the State Capitol.

The events include a Gold Star Memorial dedication, the dedication of the Bicentennial Bridge, a Statehood Day ceremony in conjunction with a U.S. Naturalization ceremony and an ice cream social.

These events were planned by the Missouri Bicentennial Commission.

The state fair in Sedalia, Aug. 12 through Aug. 22, will also be bicentennial themed.

