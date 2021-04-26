Bikers support families involved in deadly motorcycle crash 2 years ago near Highlandville, Mo.

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Bikers show up in court to show support for families impacted by a deadly motorcycle crash more than two years ago.

Douglas Dale faces an involuntary manslaughter charge in the death James Roe. Dale waived a preliminary hearing Monday morning. The judge ordered the case to trial.

The crash happened on U.S. 65 south of Highlandville in March of 2019. Investigators say Dale told them he had a seizure while driving. He later told his doctor he had not taken his prescribed seizure medication for about two weeks, and had drank alcohol that morning. His blood alcohol level was .05% about an hour-and-a-half after the crash. And medical records show his seizures were exacerbated by the alcohol and not taking his medication.

Roe died in the crash. Gerald McLaughlin and Mike Jones suffered injuries. Jones’ wife Gail says he was never well after the wreck. The crash cost him his leg. And he passed away just over a month ago.

“This was tough, because since the March 11, Mike has passed away,” said Jones. “All the injuries that he received in this accident apparently shortened his life. He was 10 days short of 2 years since the accident. And it’s tough. Today is tough; for everybody it’s tough.”

The Christian County prosecutor hopes for the trial to begin this fall. Dale returns to court May 4.

