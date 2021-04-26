Advertisement

Bikers support families involved in deadly motorcycle crash 2 years ago near Highlandville, Mo.

By Linda Simmons
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Bikers show up in court to show support for families impacted by a deadly motorcycle crash more than two years ago.

Douglas Dale faces an involuntary manslaughter charge in the death James Roe. Dale waived a preliminary hearing Monday morning. The judge ordered the case to trial.

The crash happened on U.S. 65 south of Highlandville in March of 2019. Investigators say Dale told them he had a seizure while driving. He later told his doctor he had not taken his prescribed seizure medication for about two weeks, and had drank alcohol that morning. His blood alcohol level was .05% about an hour-and-a-half after the crash. And medical records show his seizures were exacerbated by the alcohol and not taking his medication.

Roe died in the crash. Gerald McLaughlin and Mike Jones suffered injuries. Jones’ wife Gail says he was never well after the wreck. The crash cost him his leg. And he passed away just over a month ago.

“This was tough, because since the March 11, Mike has passed away,” said Jones. “All the injuries that he received in this accident apparently shortened his life. He was 10 days short of 2 years since the accident. And it’s tough. Today is tough; for everybody it’s tough.”

The Christian County prosecutor hopes for the trial to begin this fall. Dale returns to court May 4.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were are hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash overnight in Springfield.
Criminal investigation underway after two hurt in Sunday morning crash in Springfield
Officers were stationed outside of a downtown Springfield bar during closing when they say an...
Downtown Springfield shooting leaves 1 hospitalized
Johnetta Parsons.
Woman missing from Ozark County, Mo. found
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
An overnight shooting Sunday in downtown Springfield left one person hospitalized in critical,...
Downtown Springfield business says crime is an ongoing problem

Latest News

Highs in the 80s this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A spring blow torch
Bikers support families involved in deadly motorcycle crash 2 years ago near Highlandville, Mo.
Springfield Springfield Central High School graduate dies after hit by stray bullet in Kansas City apartment
Police graphic
Missouri Highway Patrol reports teen fatalities rising compared to 2020