Developers break ground on new soccer park in Springfield, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Developers broke ground on a new sports complex in west Springfield.

The complex is the Betty and Bobby Alison Sports Town. It is located west of the Deer Lake Golf Course.

Sporting Springfield organizers say the new complex will give area kids a step up when it comes to competing in the sport. The organization’s executive director says they’ve been talking about this for years. The complex will be built with private funding, with Bobby Allison as a big supporter.

Rob Phillips, a Tulsa developer and H-Design Architecture firm are involved. For phase one, the plan is to build five Bermuda grass soccer fields. Phase 2 would include more grass fields and outdoor turf fields, as well as an approximately 90,000 square foot building with indoor fields.

Those pushing for the project say it will be great for soccer players in the Springfield area, because they’ll get the train on the same surfaces they compete on.

