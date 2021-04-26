Advertisement

Grand jury indicts Monett, Mo. pharmacy owner, pharmacy tech on Medicaid fraud, forgery, identity theft

Old Town Pharmacy/Monett, Mo.
Old Town Pharmacy/Monett, Mo.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - A grand jury indicted the owner of a Monett pharmacy and a pharmacy tech on 34 total counts, including Medicaid fraud, forgery and identity theft.

Shane Becker, who owns Old Town Pharmacy and his pharmacy technician Montserrat Ortega-Saucedo face charges out of Cole County.

A Cole County grand jury returned 26 counts of Violations Involving Health Care Payments (Class D Felony), 6 counts of Forgery (Class D Felony), one count of Identity Theft (Class C Felony), and one count of Stealing by Deceit (Class C Felony). Counts one through 26 in the indictment allege between May 3, 2018 and March 18, 2019, defendants Becker and Ortega-Saucedo knowingly made a false statement to receive a healthcare payment from MO HealthNet, Missouri’s Medicaid provider. Counts 27 through 32 in the indictment allege that defendants Becker and Ortega-Saucedo forged several Medicaid recipients’ prescriptions. Count 33 of the indictment alleges that defendants Becker and Ortega-Saucedo knowingly used MO HealthNet DCN numbers for six Medicaid recipients to appropriate approximately $25,000 from MO HealthNet. Count 34 of the indictment alleges that defendants Becker and Ortega-Saucedo knowingly made false statements to MO HealthNet to receive a payment of approximately $25,000.

The case is being handled by the Missouri Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Cole County Prosecuting Attorney.

