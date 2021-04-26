Hunter helps search crews find three children missing for hours in Phelps County

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A hunter is credited for helping search crews find three children who went missing for several hours Sunday afternoon in Phelps County.

The children went missing Sunday afternoon while hiking with their grandfather on the Kaintuck Trail near Rolla, according to the Doolittle Fire Protection District. All three were missing for more than three hours.

Several crews responded to the Natural Bridge area on the Kaintuck Trail, including the Doolittle Fire Protection District, Phelps County Sheriffs Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Phelps Health EMS. Crews also requested mutual aid from Rolla Rural Fire and were starting to request a helicopter from the United State Forest Service.

As more agencies were requested, search crews were advised a hunter had found the children.

“Fortunately, the children were in perfect health and didn’t even realize that there were people searching for them,” said the Doolittle Fire Protection District in a Facebook post Sunday.

The Doolittle Fire Protection District covers 29,000 acres of forest with hundreds of sinkholes and very rugged terrain.

