Judge orders murder case against ex-Missouri State University professor to move forward

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge says the murder case of a former Missouri State University professor accused of killing another professor will move forward.

Edward Gutting faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Marc Cooper in August of 2016. Attorneys in the case appeared virtually in front of the judge Monday. The judge delayed the trail after several mental evaluations.

Investigators say Gutting forced his way into Cooper’s home, stabbed him to death. And investigators say Gutting injured Cooper’s wife. Police arrested Gutting shortly after the killing near the Cooper’s home.

Gutting will face a judge in June.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.