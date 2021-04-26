Advertisement

Judge orders murder case against ex-Missouri State University professor to move forward

Edward Gutting, jailed on suspicion of 2nd degree murder in Greene County. (Greene County Jail)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge says the murder case of a former Missouri State University professor accused of killing another professor will move forward.  

Edward Gutting faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Marc Cooper in August of 2016. Attorneys in the case appeared virtually in front of the judge Monday. The judge delayed the trail after several mental evaluations.

Investigators say Gutting forced his way into Cooper’s home, stabbed him to death. And investigators say Gutting injured Cooper’s wife.  Police arrested Gutting shortly after the killing near the Cooper’s home.  

Gutting will face a judge in June.

