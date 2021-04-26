Police arrest man accused of firing shots on busy road in Lake Ozark, Mo.

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man accused of firing shots on a busy road during a domestic dispute in Lake Ozark.

Jared Austin Long, 31, of Eldon, Mo. faces several charges. A judge set bond at $250,000.

Police responded to 1140 Bagnell Dam Boulevard for a reports of shots fired at moving vehicles on Friday evening.

Witness told police Long threatened passing vehicles while in the middle of the road. Officers located 13 shell casings into the hillside. Officers say they located a handgun in Long’s vehicle.

Nobody was hurt in the firings.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.