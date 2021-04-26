Police in Monett, Mo. report a rise in crime; theft biggest issue

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - As the weather gets warmer, police see an uptick in crime. Since January, Monett police Chief George Daoud says that he has seen an increase in criminal activity.

”I looked across the board rather it would be the assault or domestics or the thefts and that’s kinda been everything.” said Chief Daoud.

Police say that vandalism is a continuing problem, but stealing is on the rise. Chief Daoud said thieves are stealing valuables out of cars.

”They’ve been going around checking unlocked vehicles, watching people, seeing if they leave contents in there, check and see if the doors are open, and taking what’s valuable out of there.” said Chief Daoud.

Police say recent thefts have been a crime of opportunity.

”Truck beds are easy to access, people leaving stuff in there. And then phones. A lot of people have been hitting the phones lately. they’ve been leaving them in the car or they leave them unattended for a few minutes on a countertop or someplace that’s convenient to them. When they come back it’s now gone.” said Chief Daoud.

Chief Daoud said the best way to not become a victim of theft is to keep your valuables out of sight and locked up.

