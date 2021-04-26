Advertisement

Reporter who went to high school in Springfield dies after being struck by a bullet in her apartment

Courtesy: KSHB TV
Courtesy: KSHB TV(KYTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -A public radio journalist has died after being struck by a stray bullet inside her Kansas City apartment.

Aviva Okeson-Haberman, 24, was struck by a bullet Friday afternoon while she was in her first-floor apartment, according to KCUR, where she worked. Okeson-Haberman had been covering Missouri government and politics at the station where she had worked since 2019 after graduating from the University of Missouri.

After news of Okeson-Haberman’s death broke Sunday, many colleagues and public officials, including Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, offered memories and condolences on Twitter.

According to the KCUR website, Okeson-Haberman attended high school in Springfield. She also served as a volunteer for the Boys and Girls Club.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were are hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash overnight in Springfield.
Criminal investigation underway after two hurt in Sunday morning crash in Springfield
Officers were stationed outside of a downtown Springfield bar during closing when they say an...
Downtown Springfield shooting leaves 1 hospitalized
Johnetta Parsons.
Woman missing from Ozark County, Mo. found
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
An overnight shooting Sunday in downtown Springfield left one person hospitalized in critical,...
Downtown Springfield business says crime is an ongoing problem

Latest News

Highs will soar into the lower 80s across the Ozarks on Monday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A spring blow torch
A toasty south wind Monday
Criminal investigation underway after two hurt in overnight crash in Springfield
Phelps County.
Hunter helps search crews find three children missing for hours in Phelps County