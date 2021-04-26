Advertisement

Retired Ozarks Air Force officer claims $4 million Mega Millions prize

FILE - In this March 29, 2012, file photo a lottery vendor selects a $5 quick pick sale for the...
FILE - In this March 29, 2012, file photo a lottery vendor selects a $5 quick pick sale for the Mega Millions drawing in Chicago. New York regulators cleared the way Tuesday, Jan. 26 2021, for lottery players to order scratch-off tickets on their phones as the state looks to mobile technology to increase gambling revenue. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NORWOOD, Mo. (KY3) - Denise Bazan of Norwood did not know she had won a $4 million Mega Millions prize until days after the drawing.

The winning ticket purchased at Murphy USA in Mountain Grove matched all five white-ball numbers drawn on April 16. The winning numbers were 17, 27, 28, 50 and 55. The Mega Ball number was 25, and the Megaplier® number was 4.

When talking about her win, she said buying the winning ticket was actually a spur-of-the-moment decision earlier this month.

“I don’t normally buy Mega Millions,” she explained. I was buying tickets for Cash4Life, the new game, and just happened to look up and say, ‘Ok, give me five of those.’”

Bazan did not check her tickets when one of her friends called a few days later.

“My friend said, ‘Well, I know you bought a Mega Millions ticket. Was it you?’” Bazan shared. “I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ and she said, ‘Someone in Mountain Grove won $4 million!’”

Using the Missouri Lottery app on her phone to check her tickets, she told her friend, “No, I won $4,000. Wait a minute…that’s a lot of zeroes.” Bazan realized just how much her ticket was worth.

The retired Air Force Officer indicated she plans to use some of her winnings to invest and donate to charity.

Mega Millions is a bi-weekly Draw Game with jackpots that grow until won. Tuesday’s jackpot is estimated at $297 million.

In FY20, players in Wright County won more than $2.4 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $243,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $247,000 went to education programs in the county.

