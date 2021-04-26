Springfield Central High School teacher remembers journalist killed by stray bullet in Kansas City and the day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Central High School is remembering a graduate killed by a stray bullet into an apartment complex in Kansas City.

Aviva Okeson-Haberman, 24, was struck by a bullet Friday afternoon while she was in her first-floor apartment. Okeson-Haberman had been covering Missouri government and politics at KCUR radio station where she had worked since 2019 after graduating from the University of Missouri.

She graduated from Central High School in 2015.

“What I will remember most about Aviva is someone I will always respect and hold in really high regard,” said Journalism teacher Josh Cantrell. “The traits that I observed in her were traits that I hope to see in myself.”

She also volunteered for the Boys and Girls Club in Springfield.

