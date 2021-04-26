Uptick in catalytic converters stolen leave Springfield, Mo. businesses in the hole

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Businesses across Springfield have been hit hard over the past few weeks by thieves stealing catalytic convertors.

Laser Equipment Springfield on Battlefield says they’ve had seven catalytic converters stolen from work cars over the past few months. Thieves are targeting taller trucks and work vans because they are easy to slide under. And the people stealing them are quick, in a matter of minutes, they can cost you thousands.

Don Wessel Honda says they’ve serviced 10 to 15 convertors stolen the past two months.

“Those precious metals are worth a lot of money,” Joel Westerfield the Service Manager at Don Wessel Honda says.

Joel says there’s certainly a market.

“They’ll take them off of the car. They take them apart and then they sell the metals.”

Overnight Sunday, thieves hit several businesses along St. Louis Street also hit, including Wheeler Automotive.

“It’s been an ongoing issue,” Adam Rubottom the GM of Wheeler Automotive says. “Over the years here and there. But over the last six months to a year, it’s just gone crazy. To the point that we’ve lost track of how many we’ve lost.”

He says it’s supply and demand.

“I think it’s because I’ve seen more and more people advertise that they buy them,” he adds. “A thief if they have a market for it are going to go after it.”

And while it only takes thieves minutes, it’s difficult to get it fixed.

Thirteen catalytic converters were stolen overnight at Cox Automotive in Ozark. Making it the second time it has been hit. And seven were taken around New Years Day. And the business is recovering today.

