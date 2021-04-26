Advertisement

Vaccinated Americans can vacation in Europe this summer, official says

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than a year after nonessential travel was shut down, Americans who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 will be allowed to vacation in Europe this summer.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, told the New York Times that vaccinated Americans will be able to travel to and within the European Union this summer. However, he did not offer a timeline on when tourist travel might open up.

He also did not provide any details on exactly how it would work, such as how tourists would prove they’ve been vaccinated.

The EU halted all nonessential travel more than a year ago in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates about 28% of Americans are now fully vaccinated against the virus and 42% have received at least one vaccine dose.

Because of Brexit, the United Kingdom is no longer a part of the EU, so it’s not clear if U.S. citizens would be welcome to visit there as well.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnetta Parsons.
Woman missing from Ozark County, Mo. found
Two people were are hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash overnight in Springfield.
Criminal investigation underway after two hurt in overnight crash in Springfield
Officers were stationed outside of a downtown Springfield bar during closing when they say an...
Downtown Springfield shooting leaves 1 hospitalized
Period products
Some women experiencing changes to their menstrual cycle after COVID-19 vaccine, Springfield doctors aren’t sure it’s linked
This photo provided by Bollinger County, Mo., Sheriff's Office shows Kyle Byington. Byington...
Man charged with killing woman found in shallow grave in southeast Missouri

Latest News

Criminal investigation underway after two hurt in overnight crash in Springfield
Director Chloé Zhao, left, appears with actress Frances McDormand on the set of "Nomadland."
‘Nomadland’ wins best picture at a socially distanced Oscars
Phelps County.
Hunter helps search crews find three children missing for hours in Phelps County
Four Taney County residents among new COVID-19 patients in Springfield; health officials discuss response in tourist town