Arkansas population grows by more than 87,000 over decade

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau released Monday shows that Arkansas’ population has grown by more than 87,000 people over the past decade.

The data shows that Arkansas’ population, including U.S. military and civilian employees and their families living overseas, totaled 3,013,756 people. The state’s population after the 2010 Census was 2,926,229 people.

The increase means the number of congressional seats in the state will remain unchanged at four. Its number of votes in the Electoral College will also remain unchanged at six.

The numbers were released as state lawmakers are preparing to wrap up this year’s legislative session with plans to return in the fall for congressional redistricting once more detailed information from the Census Bureau is released. Republicans hold all four of the state’s U.S. House seats.

The Board of Apportionment, which is comprised of the governor, attorney general and secretary of state, handles redistricting for the state House and Senate seats.

