Advertisement

Biden to seek $80 billion for IRS to target tax evasion

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden reportedly plans to beef up IRS enforcement of higher earners in the U.S.

Sources said he will seek $80 billion to fund a crackdown on tax evasion. The proposal was first reported by The New York Times.

The White House believes enforcing tax violations will add $700 billion in revenue for the government that will help pay for the president’s American Families Plan.

The spending plan would invest hundreds of billions in education, child care, paid leave and more.

The president will release details on his plan Wednesday during his joint address to Congress.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Courtesy: KSHB TV
Springfield Central High School graduate dies after hit by stray bullet in Kansas City apartment
Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry today, but stormy Wednesday
FILE - In this March 29, 2012, file photo a lottery vendor selects a $5 quick pick sale for the...
Retired Ozarks Air Force officer claims $4 million Mega Millions prize
Old Town Pharmacy/Monett, Mo.
Grand jury indicts Monett, Mo. pharmacy owner, pharmacy tech on Medicaid fraud, forgery, identity theft
An overnight shooting Sunday in downtown Springfield left one person hospitalized in critical,...
Downtown Springfield business says crime is an ongoing problem

Latest News

A UPS driver delivers packages in Philadelphia, Monday, April 26, 2021. A surge in the volume...
UPS stock hits all-time high on soaring demand for delivery
President Joe Biden is set for a prime-time address to Congress on Wednesday to mark his first...
Biden to tout accomplishments, lay out vision in address to Congress
Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) previews joint session speech
Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) previews joint session speech
Attorney Wayne Kendall said Tuesday that an independent pathologist hired by Andrew Brown Jr.’s...
Lawyers: Pathologist says Black man shot 5 times by N.C. deputies