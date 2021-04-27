CONTEST: Enter and win the 2021 Corndog Kickoff Sweepstakes!
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Come check out the 2021 Corndog Kickoff Sweepstakes!
Enter for your chance to win between Tuesday, April 27 8 a.m. and Wednesday, May 5 11:59 p.m.
Prize Pack Includes:
- 4 Tickets to the Corndog Kickoff
- 4 T-Shirts
- $150 Gift Certificate for the 2021 Ozark Empire Fair
CLICK HERE & ENTER TO WIN: https://ky3.secondstreetapp.com/2021-Corndog-Kickoff-Sweepstakes/
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.