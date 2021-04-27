Advertisement

Driver taken into custody after a chase north of Springfield

Chase ended on Farmer Avenue
Chase ended on Farmer Avenue
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies took a man to jail after a chase Tuesday morning.

The chase started around 3:00 a.m. when a deputy saw a pickup truck at a cemetery. The driver took off. Deputies followed the man on Farm Roads 102, 143 and 147 before the driver stopped his truck on Farmer Avenue near the Springfield Animal Shelter.

The man was booked in the Greene County Jail for resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, trespassing, property damage and unlawful possession of a firearm. Formal charges are pending.

The sheriff’s office says the pickup wasn’t stolen.

