Drury architecture students design campers for Springfield Revive 66 campground for homeless

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drury University architecture students hope a project helps shelter the homeless in the Springfield community.

The students designed and built two campers for Springfield’s Revive 66 Campground. Several homeless stayed in the campers for the first time Monday night.

The campers include more than just a bed. They use solar power, with lights and outlets to charge a phone or a laptop. They each have a galley, or area for kitchen items too.

Drury architecture professor and director of the Design Build Program Traci Sooter works with the Gathering Tree, which runs the Revive 66 Campground, for a few years. When she heard about the campground, she thought it would be a great opportunity for her students to think outside the box. To help them in the design process, she says the students camped in teardrop campers at the Revive 66 Campground at the beginning of the semester.

“They had that experience in the beginning,” said Sooter. “Then they went to work and thought about the needs, the things that they would want. And then in the end, to close it all out, they camped in what they designed and built. So I think that’s where the real learning came in.”

The campground is grateful to get these two campers at no cost. The homeless may rent a camper for the night for $10. The campground features 16 units. Organizers hope to eventually have more than 50.

