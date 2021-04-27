Friends of the Library hosting hosting annual book sale in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Book hunters come together this week for annual book sale in Springfield.

The Springfield-Greene County Friends of the Library Sale started Tuesday evening with a preview event for Friends of the Library members.

The sale features tens of thousands of books along with CDs and movies. All proceeds benefit the Springfield-Greene County Library District. Organizers say the money makes many programs possible.

The sale runs 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Friday. Saturday is half-price day. It goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. And on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., you can buy all the books you can fit in a bag for $5.

