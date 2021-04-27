Greene County assessor says fewer ‘major’ increases than previous year in property tax assessments

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In 2021, 11% of homeowners in Greene County received a higher property tax assessment of more than 15%. That is down from 25% in 2019.

Many say they were shocked to see how much their home’s worth shot up over two years.

“I opened it and I was like they finally did another increase,” Jennifer Williams, who has owned her home for 20 years, says. “But this time it was a lot.”

Her increase was 15% to be exact, much larger than she expected. H er family will figure it out, but she worries others might.

“It’s hard enough for people right now to pay their bills,” she adds citing the pandemic and unemployment rates.

The county assessor says in Missouri you don’t have to disclose the value of your home or what it sold.

“If we got a lot of data in a neighborhood then we are going to be pretty good,” Rick Kessinger, the Greene County Assessor says. “If we have one of those neighborhoods where we just don’t have much then it’s going to be more difficult.”

So his office turns to software that estimates values. And these can be off. He says if you have information that shows your value is different than what your paperwork says, you need to let them know. He says call for your informal hearing, the number and date located on your paperwork.

Clark Montgomery, who has owned his home for 16 years, says he has tried to fight major increases. His home value going to $36,000 this year alone. He says despite his attempts not working, he hopes more people will stand up.

“I just wish everyone luck who fights them because that’s the only way we are going to get anything accomplished,” Clark says. “If more people stand up and say this is not fair. Let’s reassess this and try something different.”

If you disagree with the number you saw, consider getting your home appraised. Or share the cost you paid for it. The more data the assessor’s office has, the more likely they will be able to help get your tax price down.

