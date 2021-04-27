Judge finds Republic, Mo. daycare operator guilty of abuse and neglect

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge ruled a Republic, Mo. babysitter guilty of abusing or neglecting an infant while in her care.

Judge Calvin Holden will sentence Samantha Dillbeck in July. Judge Holden’s ruling pointed to doctor testimony, claiming the injuries to the infant was not accidental.

The incident happened in March of 2017. Prosecutors argued Dillbeck, who was eight-and-a-half months pregnant at the time, was stressed, and though she didn’t mean to cause harm, shook baby Grayson. They pointed to highly specific injuries to his eyes and brain three doctors agreed had to be caused by shaking.

The defense argued Samantha Dillbeck loved Grayson like her own son, and there were no signs she was stressed. They claim it was her daughter’s fourth birthday. They argued Grayson was not a healthy child and had old bleeding on the brain, which they say the prosecution avoided in their arguments.

Four years later, Grayson is doing fine. His parents call it a miracle.

