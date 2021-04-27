Advertisement

Judge finds Republic, Mo. daycare operator guilty of abuse and neglect

Samantha Dillbeck (Greene County jail)
Samantha Dillbeck (Greene County jail) (KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge ruled a Republic, Mo. babysitter guilty of abusing or neglecting an infant while in her care.

Judge Calvin Holden will sentence Samantha Dillbeck in July. Judge Holden’s ruling pointed to doctor testimony, claiming the injuries to the infant was not accidental.

The incident happened in March of 2017. Prosecutors argued Dillbeck, who was eight-and-a-half months pregnant at the time, was stressed, and though she didn’t mean to cause harm, shook baby Grayson. They pointed to highly specific injuries to his eyes and brain three doctors agreed had to be caused by shaking.

The defense argued Samantha Dillbeck loved Grayson like her own son, and there were no signs she was stressed. They claim it was her daughter’s fourth birthday. They argued Grayson was not a healthy child and had old bleeding on the brain, which they say the prosecution avoided in their arguments.

Four years later, Grayson is doing fine. His parents call it a miracle.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: KSHB TV
Springfield Central High School graduate dies after hit by stray bullet in Kansas City apartment
Heavy rain potential.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms Begin Late Tonight
FILE - In this March 29, 2012, file photo a lottery vendor selects a $5 quick pick sale for the...
Retired Ozarks Air Force officer claims $4 million Mega Millions prize
Old Town Pharmacy/Monett, Mo.
Grand jury indicts Monett, Mo. pharmacy owner, pharmacy tech on Medicaid fraud, forgery, identity theft
An overnight shooting Sunday in downtown Springfield left one person hospitalized in critical,...
Downtown Springfield business says crime is an ongoing problem

Latest News

Heavy rain potential.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms Begin Late Tonight
Police arrest 2 in large drug bust in Lebanon, Mo.
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson File)
Missouri COVID-19 cases top 500,000; more than 8,700 deaths
Missouri House committee endorses proposed gasoline tax increase