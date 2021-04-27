Advertisement

Missouri COVID-19 cases top 500,000; more than 8,700 deaths

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson File)
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The number of Missourians who have been infected with the coronavirus has now topped the half-million mark.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Tuesday cited 524 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 500,071. The state also reported 37 new deaths, though 34 of those occurred between November and earlier this month and were uncovered in the state’s weekly review of death certificates. All told, 8,732 Missourians have died from the virus.

The state’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that 36.9% of Missourians have received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine, and 26.5% have completed vaccination. Missouri continues to rank in the bottom third among states for per capita vaccinations.

To increase its outreach, the state on Tuesday announced the launch of a Spanish language version of the Missouri Vaccine Navigator, a registry tool aimed at helping direct residents to vaccination sites. The health department said it will offer additional languages soon. The system allows Missourians to register and schedule an appointment by viewing vaccination events throughout the state.

As part of the effort to increase vaccinations in St. Louis city, where just 19.4% of residents have completed their shots, the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency announced a walk-in vaccination clinic will operate each weekday at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park.

Appointments will be accepted Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and walk-ins will be accepted daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The clinic offers the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine only.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: KSHB TV
Springfield Central High School graduate dies after hit by stray bullet in Kansas City apartment
Heavy rain potential.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry today, but stormy Wednesday
FILE - In this March 29, 2012, file photo a lottery vendor selects a $5 quick pick sale for the...
Retired Ozarks Air Force officer claims $4 million Mega Millions prize
Old Town Pharmacy/Monett, Mo.
Grand jury indicts Monett, Mo. pharmacy owner, pharmacy tech on Medicaid fraud, forgery, identity theft
An overnight shooting Sunday in downtown Springfield left one person hospitalized in critical,...
Downtown Springfield business says crime is an ongoing problem

Latest News

People walk on the street, Monday, April 26, 2021 in New York.
CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask
Masked fully vaccinated people can safely do indoor activities.
Masked, vaccinated people can do indoor activities
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says people who are vaccinated against COVID...
‘More normal lifestyle’ coming for the vaccinated, HHS chief says
The Centner Academy reportedly said it’s their policy, to the extent possible, not to employ...
Private school warns teachers against COVID-19 vaccines in Fla.