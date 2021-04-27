Advertisement

Missouri House committee endorses proposed gasoline tax increase

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri House committee unanimously endorsed a proposal to increase the state’s gasoline tax.

The House Transportation Committee’s vote on Monday sends the measure to the full House, where some Republicans oppose raising taxes. If it’s approved, Missouri’s gasoline tax would increase 12.5 cents over five years, resulting in a tax of 29.5 cents per gallon. It would be the first increase since 1996.

House Speaker Rob Vescovo, a Republican from Arnold, has previously said he’s against tax hikes. The Senate approved the measure in March. Supporters say the state needs the revenue to repair deteriorating infrastructure.

