Murder trial against former Missouri State Professor to move forward

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The first-degree murder trial a former Missouri State University will move forward.

Edward Gutting is accused of stabbing, retired professor, Marc Cooper, to death nearly 6 years ago.

“The facts of the case seem to show that it was very unusual and very bizarre,” said Gutting’s attorney Dee Wampler.

Police records say Gutting forced his way into Cooper’s home in the University Heights neighborhood in Springfield. Cooper’s wife was also injured during the attack.

Gutting was arrested shortly after the killing on August 17, 2016.

Nearly six years later he has yet to go to trial.

“It has been delay that is very unusual,” said Wampler.

A video hearing was held Monday as his defense and prosecutors get ready for trial.

Wampler says Gutting has been undergoing multiple mental evaluations, a process that’s been bogged down by the pandemic.

Wampler said, “What was in his mind at the time? Did he really know what he was doing? Secondly, if he did or didn’t, can he assist council in his own defense right now?”

According to online court records in 2019 Gutting was deemed incompetent and lacked the mental fitness to stand trial.

Last year his case was cleared to proceed.

Wampler says its because Gutting is being treated.

“When you get to Fulton, they will give you a certain amount of medication to get you over the hump, if you will, to where you more or less know what’s going on,” he said.

Wampler says this case may come down to a battle for the experts.

“Some doctors say he doesn’t know what he’s doing. Some say, well we think he does. He’s entitled to a fair trial. The victim’s family is entitled to a fair trial. Everybody is. We all want the same thing its just we have to figure out how to get there,” he said.

Gutting’s attorneys say he’s still being held at a state mental facility.

His case will go back in front of a judge at the end of June.

