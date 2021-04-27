Advertisement

On Your Side: Amazon text scam

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Here’s a text scam making the rounds.

It appears to be from Amazon. It says you won a raffle and there’s a link.

Do not click on the link. Crooks are trying to install a virus so they can gain access to your info and money.

Just delete the text.

If you come across a scam, tell On Your Side. Email: OYS@ky3.com

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

