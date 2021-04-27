On Your Side: Amazon text scam

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Here’s a text scam making the rounds.

It appears to be from Amazon. It says you won a raffle and there’s a link.

Do not click on the link. Crooks are trying to install a virus so they can gain access to your info and money.

Just delete the text.

