On Your Side: Amazon text scam
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Here’s a text scam making the rounds.
It appears to be from Amazon. It says you won a raffle and there’s a link.
Do not click on the link. Crooks are trying to install a virus so they can gain access to your info and money.
Just delete the text.
If you come across a scam, tell On Your Side. Email: OYS@ky3.com
