Advertisement

Police arrest 2 in large drug bust in Lebanon, Mo.

(KY3)
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a traffic stop led to a large drug bust in Lebanon.

The arrests happened Monday in the area of Ivey Lane. Officers located approximately a quarter-of-a-pound of methamphetamine, a large quantity of prescription pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested two women. Officers booked both into the Laclede County Jail.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: KSHB TV
Springfield Central High School graduate dies after hit by stray bullet in Kansas City apartment
Heavy rain potential.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry today, but stormy Wednesday
FILE - In this March 29, 2012, file photo a lottery vendor selects a $5 quick pick sale for the...
Retired Ozarks Air Force officer claims $4 million Mega Millions prize
Old Town Pharmacy/Monett, Mo.
Grand jury indicts Monett, Mo. pharmacy owner, pharmacy tech on Medicaid fraud, forgery, identity theft
An overnight shooting Sunday in downtown Springfield left one person hospitalized in critical,...
Downtown Springfield business says crime is an ongoing problem

Latest News

Heavy rain potential.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry today, but stormy Wednesday
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson File)
Missouri COVID-19 cases top 500,000; more than 8,700 deaths
Missouri House committee endorses proposed gasoline tax increase
Drury architecture students design campers for Springfield Revive 66 campground for homeless