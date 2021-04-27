Police arrest 2 in large drug bust in Lebanon, Mo.

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a traffic stop led to a large drug bust in Lebanon.

The arrests happened Monday in the area of Ivey Lane. Officers located approximately a quarter-of-a-pound of methamphetamine, a large quantity of prescription pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested two women. Officers booked both into the Laclede County Jail.

