Police arrest 2 in large drug bust in Lebanon, Mo.
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a traffic stop led to a large drug bust in Lebanon.
The arrests happened Monday in the area of Ivey Lane. Officers located approximately a quarter-of-a-pound of methamphetamine, a large quantity of prescription pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Police arrested two women. Officers booked both into the Laclede County Jail.
