Police say shooter outside Springfield, Mo. nightclub Sunday claims self-defense

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a man accused in a shooting outside a Springfield nightclub Sunday morning claims he was acting in self-defense.

Jawaun Thompson, 23, of Coffeyville, Kan., faces charges of assault and armed criminal action for the shooting outside Zan The Club on South Patton Avenue. The shooting left one hospitalized in critical condition.

Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 1 a.m. Investigators say Thompson said it began with an altercation with a man in the club. He said to investigators he made it clear he did not want any trouble. He told investigators he then noticed another man behind him. Investigators say Thompson claims he was tackled to the ground by the two men beginning the physical altercation. He says he fired the shots in self-defense.

Officers stationed outside the night club heard the shots fired and responded immediately. They arrested Thompson without any incident. Thompson claimed during the arrest the men shot at him.

