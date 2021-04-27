Springfield Fire breaks ground on station 4

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Springfield Fire Department is breaking ground on station 4′s new building on Kearney and Delaware. Station 4 served north Springfield for fifty plus years. In October the station went out of service and in March the building was demolished. Fire Chief David Pennington said the old station didn’t meet the needs of today’s fire trucks and firefighters. He believes a new station will help provide better service to Springfield.

”A fire station is an emotional thing for firefighters that work there,” said Springfield Fire Chief David Pennington. “That’s home. We spend a third of our lives in the fire station working with other firefighters. So anytime you have a change in venue or change in scenery that can be an emotional thing.”

The new station will cost $2.9 million dollars and is being funded through a level property tax renewal that voters approved in November 2017. Pennington said the new location will have individual sleeping quarters, private bathrooms, work spaces, a storm shelter and much more.

”You’ll see pieces of the old station throughout this station,” said Pennington. “It’s all brand new construction so we’re fortunate for that. In fact there’s firefighter health and safety and the needs of the department to moving in for the next fifty years.”

Pennington said the department split station 4′s area up between three other stations for now, stations 2, 3 and 5. Once the new building is completed next year they will return home to station 4.

“Our neighbors here at fire station 4 have been very open with us,” said Pennington. “They’re like hey it’s like losing an old friend when the fire station was demolished. We recognized that. We’re excited to bring this new station to this neighborhood. We look forward to continue serving them for many years to come.”

The tax is also paying for three other stations. Station 7 will be demolished and rebuilt on East Sunshine in 2023 Pennington said the city is also building two brand new stations in underserved areas. Station 13 on West College Street which will start construction soon. Station 14 at Chestnut Express and Duke Avenue in 2026.

The groundbreaking ceremony starts at 4:00 p.m. and Pennington is asking those in attendance to wear facemasks and social distance.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.