Advertisement

Suspect arrested in attack on Chinese immigrant in NYC

Surveillance video released by the police appears to show the attacker stomping on the victim’s...
Surveillance video released by the police appears to show the attacker stomping on the victim’s head. Police have not specified a motive. The department’s hate crimes task force is investigating the attack.(Source: Source: @NYPDHateCrimes/Twitter via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A man has been arrested in a brutal assault on a Chinese immigrant who was kicked repeatedly in the head in East Harlem.

Police said Jarrod Powell has been charged with two counts of felony assault in Friday’s attack on 61-year-old Yao Pan Ma.

It’s not clear if the 49-year-old Powell has an attorney who can comment on the charges.

Ma was collecting cans when he was attacked from behind, knocked to the ground and kicked in the head.

He was taken to Harlem Hospital. Officials say he remains in a coma there Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: KSHB TV
Springfield Central High School graduate dies after hit by stray bullet in Kansas City apartment
Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry today, but stormy Wednesday
FILE - In this March 29, 2012, file photo a lottery vendor selects a $5 quick pick sale for the...
Retired Ozarks Air Force officer claims $4 million Mega Millions prize
Old Town Pharmacy/Monett, Mo.
Grand jury indicts Monett, Mo. pharmacy owner, pharmacy tech on Medicaid fraud, forgery, identity theft
An overnight shooting Sunday in downtown Springfield left one person hospitalized in critical,...
Downtown Springfield business says crime is an ongoing problem

Latest News

Drury University architecture students hope a project helps shelter the homeless in the...
Drury architecture students design campers for Springfield Revive 66 campground for homeless
President Joe Biden is set for a prime-time address to Congress on Wednesday to mark his first...
Biden to seek $80 billion for IRS to target tax evasion
A UPS driver delivers packages in Philadelphia, Monday, April 26, 2021. A surge in the volume...
UPS stock hits all-time high on soaring demand for delivery
President Joe Biden is set for a prime-time address to Congress on Wednesday to mark his first...
Biden to tout accomplishments, lay out vision in address to Congress
Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) previews joint session speech
Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) previews joint session speech