Teenager arrested for the death of another teenager in Fulton County, Ark.

SALEM, Ark. (KY3) - The Fulton County (Ark.) sheriff says a missing person’s case quickly turned into a death investigation.

Jacoby Auston Goehler, of Salem, Ark., faces a murder charge in the death of his friend Davidlee Allen Kane Stansbury, 19.

Family reported Stansbury missing on April 23. In the search for Stansbury, Sheriff Al Roork said he received information Goehler killed the man. When the sheriff approached Goehler, he refused to talk.

Investigators later found the body of Stansbury in a wooded area north of Republican Road. The sheriff says the teenager was shot. Investigators sent the body to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock for an autopsy.

Deputies arrested Goehler after a warrant was issued. A judge ordered bond at $500,000 for Goehler.

