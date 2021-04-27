Advertisement

US orders big drawdown at Kabul embassy as troops leave

Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in a virtual bilateral meeting with Kenyan...
Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in a virtual bilateral meeting with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta at the State Department in Washington, Tuesday, April 27, 2021.(Leah Millis/Pool via AP)
By MATTHEW LEE
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department on Tuesday ordered a significant number of its remaining staff at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul to leave Afghanistan as the military steps up the pullout of American troops from the country.

The department said it had instructed all personnel to depart unless their jobs require them to be physically located in Afghanistan. The order was not specific as to the number of people affected, but it went well beyond the usual curtailment of staffers for security and safety reasons. Such orders normally apply only to non-essential personnel.

In an updated travel advisory for Afghanistan, the department said it had ordered the departure of all U.S. government employees “whose functions can be performed elsewhere.” It also said American citizens should not travel to Afghanistan and those there who want to depart “should leave as soon as possible on available commercial flights.”

The State Department order came just two days after America’s top general in Afghanistan said the U.S. military had begun closing down operations in the country and that Afghanistan’s security forces had to be ready to take over.

While the official start to the withdrawal of Washington’s 2,500 to 3,500 troops and NATO’s 7,000 allied forces is May 1, Gen Austin Miller said the pullout had already begun.

The U.S. military and NATO will be shipping some military equipment out of Afghanistan while deciding what would remain behind with the Afghan Defense and Security Force, he said.

In February last year, the U.S. military began closing its smaller bases. In mid-April, the Biden administration announced that the final phase of the withdrawal would begin May 1 and be completed before Sept. 11.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: KSHB TV
Springfield Central High School graduate dies after hit by stray bullet in Kansas City apartment
Heavy rain potential.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry today, but stormy Wednesday
FILE - In this March 29, 2012, file photo a lottery vendor selects a $5 quick pick sale for the...
Retired Ozarks Air Force officer claims $4 million Mega Millions prize
Old Town Pharmacy/Monett, Mo.
Grand jury indicts Monett, Mo. pharmacy owner, pharmacy tech on Medicaid fraud, forgery, identity theft
An overnight shooting Sunday in downtown Springfield left one person hospitalized in critical,...
Downtown Springfield business says crime is an ongoing problem

Latest News

People walk on the street, Monday, April 26, 2021 in New York.
CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask
FILE - In this Sunday, April 25, 2021 photograph, the blue oval logo of the Ford Motor Company...
Ford plans to develop and produce electric vehicle batteries
Attorneys for the family of Andrew Brown Jr. revealed the results of an independent autopsy...
Pathologist: Black man killed by N.C. deputies was shot 5 times
FILE - This July 23, 2018 file photo shows packets of buprenorphine, a drug which controls...
US lifts barriers to prescribing addiction treatment drug