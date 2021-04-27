Vaccination rates plateau, steps still needed to ease Springfield COVID-19 restrictions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County health leaders say they are watching some promising trends, but a few road blocks will keep the city from saying it is okay to ditch the mask.

As of Monday, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department reported that just under 31% of eligible people in Greene County are now fully vaccinated. While health leaders say it is still trending upward, there has been a bit of a plateau lately.

“Early on we knew that it was a matter of supply was having a really hard time of keeping up with demand,” Cara Erwin with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department said on Monday.

Lately it has been a bit of the opposite. The vaccine is easier to get, but demand is starting to level off.

”We had a lot of people who wanted to get vaccinated right away, and we just didn’t have enough supply,” Erwin said. “And now we have enough supply to meet that demand. And in some ways it’s very exciting because we know now that anyone who wants a vaccine can get one very easily.”

Every Missourian age 16 and up is now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Local health leaders know, however, many remain hesitant and trust still needs attention.

”We also have to work harder to make sure we’re addressing those concerns that individuals may have,” Erwin said.

She said a part of that means those who have already had the vaccine may need to help spread the word.

“Sometimes all it really takes is one individual conversation with a friend or a family member to answer their questions or point them in the right direction towards some good science to reduce some of their concerns,” Erwin said.

Those concerns vary from person to person.

”I have done a little research into it but I haven’t gotten too in depth to it,” Springfield resident Charlie Hall said. “The only reason I haven’t gotten a vaccine is it’s just been a family tradition of mine that we just don’t do it. If you get sick you get sick, if you don’t you don’t.”

For many it is quite simply a matter of confidence. They do not trust how new the vaccine is. Several would rather just take their chances with the virus.

”That’s the main thing, I just feel like with my age, my activity level and everything like that, I just feel like I’d rather take my chances without getting one right now at least,” Springfield resident Sam Rackovan said.

Those who are younger also feel like they are not at high risk.

”I feel like there’s more people out there that need a vaccine before I do,” Rackovan said.

The health department says acquiring one might still be an issue for some as well.

“We do have some individuals who aren’t vaccine hesitant, they just may have trouble accessing one,” Erwin said. “And so we want to make sure that we’re being as accessible as possible. And that’s why we’re really spreading the number of outreach events around our community.”

Some have wondered if their own vaccine will still be effective several months from now.

”The science is evolving daily really to tell us how long that immunity will last, whether or not we’ll have to get boosters yearly or bi-yearly or whatever that might look like,” Erwin said.

Health officials say it is a little too early to really worry about that, instead they say the focus for now is just on reaching the area’s mark.

In order for all restrictions to be lifted, the area will need at least two of the following: fewer than 20 new cases a day, less than 20 hospitalizations and a 50% vaccination rate.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.